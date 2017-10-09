NATO's James Appathurai to visit Georgia
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai will visit Georgia on October 10, Georgia’s Channel 1 reports.
During the visit James Appathurai will take part in the defense and security conference in Batumi.
In addition, the Special Representative will also meet with Georgian President, Prime Minister and members of the government.
