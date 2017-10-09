Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Armenian FM to participate in CIS foreign ministers’ council session


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will depart for Russia to participate in the council session of the foreign ministers of the CIS participating states in Sochi on October 10, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.



