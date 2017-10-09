Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II receives chess grandmaster Levon Aronian and his wife Arianne Caoili

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II – the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received chess grandmaster, two-time World Cup winner Levon Aronian and his wife Arianne Caoili, reports Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II congratulated Levon Aronian, stating that his victory gave great joy to everyone. The Catholicos said such achievements are encouraging for children interested in chess who aspire to be like Aronian.

His Holines Garegin II also congratulated the newly married couple and wished them achievements both in personal life and chess field.

In his turn Levon Aronian thanked for the appreciation and informed His Holiness about the upcoming tournaments. Aronian said he will make efforts to return the love and respect received from people in the form of victories.