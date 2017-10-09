Senior US Republican says Trump is steering US towards World War III

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump is leading the US towards a third World War, and his governing style is fit more for a reality show than for the White House, Senator Bob Corker (R) said, further fueling the bitter public row between the former allies, RT reports.

Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed serious doubts about Trump’s ability to lead the country in the right direction in an interview with the New York Times on Sunday.

“He concerns me. He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation,” Corker said of Trump.

He went on to blame Trump, his fellow party member, for treating the job of running the country like a never-ending reality show, saying that by continually threatening other countries Trump is setting the US “on the path to World War III.”

Trump launched a scathing attack on Corker seemingly out of the blue. Trump called out Corker for a lack of leadership skills, and impeding his administration’s policy with his tweets.