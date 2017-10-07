Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Investment projects worth $30 million planned for Jermuk


JERMUK, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Jermuk is a special regulation area of urban development, therefore the ongoing projects in the town are under the direct coordination of the president, chairman of the urban development committee Narek Sargsyan said after touring Jermuk with the President.

“Upon the president’s instruction we designed a development project for the town, which has received specific outline at this moment. We will try to complete the urban development construction of the central part of the town at the expense of private investments during three years. Private investors began to display great interest for Jermuk”, he said.

A major project on constructing a thermal spa center from mineral waters is underway in Jermuk – worth 20 million dollars. Narek Sargsyan said the volume of total investments during the upcoming three years will exceed 30 million dollars in Jermuk.

 



