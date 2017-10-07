Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Harutyun Khachatryan elected president of Union of Cinematographers


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Harutyun Khachatryan has been elected to serve as president of the Union of Cinematographers.

Khachatryan was elected during an extraordinary assembly on October 7 with 88 votes. The other candidates, Vahe Gevorgyants and Gevorg Gevorgyan received 29 and 17 votes respectively.

The position was vacant after the passing of Ruben Gevorgyant.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

17:14, 09.30.2017
Viewed 3343 times
Hollywood star John Malkovich sends video message to Armenian public ahead of Yerevan concert

15:42, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2850 times
Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian getting married

14:20, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2522 times
China and Greece launch direct flights

16:31, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2449 times
Levon Aronian is 2nd in FIDE ranking

11:40, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2286 times
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Chinese province of Sichuan



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration