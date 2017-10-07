Harutyun Khachatryan elected president of Union of Cinematographers

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Harutyun Khachatryan has been elected to serve as president of the Union of Cinematographers.

Khachatryan was elected during an extraordinary assembly on October 7 with 88 votes. The other candidates, Vahe Gevorgyants and Gevorg Gevorgyan received 29 and 17 votes respectively.

The position was vacant after the passing of Ruben Gevorgyant.