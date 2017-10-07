Jermuk to comply with all int’l standards as resort, spa town

JERMUK, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Jermuk – as a resort town, spa city and center for polar growth of the region, will comply with all international standards, minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan said after touring the town with President Serzh Sargsyan.

The minister said that the President chaired a consultation back in 2016, where instructions were given to specify the projects and prepare project packages and commence the work in 2017 and finish them by 2018.

“We have over 25 projects for Jermuk and we began 4 so far, however all required financial resources are available for all projects”, Lokyan said.

The minister said the president has issued new instructions for the projects.

The minister mentioned that they have an international construction project for a cableway in the town, and experts from Switzerland and Austria will be invited soon to finish the project next year.