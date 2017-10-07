More than 100 US Congressmen support Armenian Genocide resolution

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The number of US Congressmen backing the House of Representatives N 220 resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide passed 100.

The Armenian National Committee of America associates this fact with the success of the Armenian Genocide-themed movie The Promise, the public screening of the Architects of Denial documentary, and meetings with the Congressmen during summer.

Noteworthy actions were taken in this work by members of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Jackie Speier and David Trott.

ANCA director Aram Hamparian was pleased to note that the top ranking Republican and Democrat officials of the House are among the endorsers.

The ANCA had more than 200 meetings with Congressmen and their representatives for this purpose.

U.S. Representatives David Trott (R-MI) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) are the lead authors of H.Res.220.

The Senate, Armenian Genocide Resolution, S.Res.136, was introduced simultaneously by Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) with the bipartisan support of Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ed Markey (D-MA), and Tom Udall (D-NM)