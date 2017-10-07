Search 2017 CSTO drills continue in Armenian military training facilities

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The second phase of the Search 2017 joint military exercises of CSTO member countries continued on October 6 in Armenian military training grounds. The trainings featured the recon and special forces of the CSTO member state militaries.

The defense ministry told ARMENPRESS command-staff trainings were held simultaneously with the CSTO tactical response collective force command.

The live fire phase of the exercises will take place October 7.



