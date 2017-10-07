Search 2017 CSTO drills continue in Armenian military training facilities
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The second phase of the Search 2017 joint military exercises of CSTO member countries continued on October 6 in Armenian military training grounds. The trainings featured the recon and special forces of the CSTO member state militaries.
The defense ministry told ARMENPRESS command-staff trainings were held simultaneously with the CSTO tactical response collective force command.
The live fire phase of the exercises will take place October 7.
