Armenian Prime Minister to depart for Iran on official visit


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan will depart on a two-day visit to Iran on October 9 at the invitation of first vice president of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri.

The Armenian Prime Minister will have meetings in Tehran with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, first vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

PM Karapetyan will also visit Ararat Sports Club, where he will meet with the Armenian community, including the business sector.

 



