Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

President Sargsyan visits Vayots Dzor province


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as president of the country’s chess federation, watched the European Youth Grand Prix in Jermuk on October 6, which was held in cooperation of Armenia’s chess federation and the European chess union. The event is held October 4-15 in the new Jermuk World hotel.

12 young chess players aged under 16 from Armenia and abroad are taking part in the event.

The president also toured the spa center and reviewed the conditions for the participants.

In the morning of October 7, the president toured Jermuk city with governmental officials and reviewed the construction process in a district, where major renovations and improvements are underway.

After the visit to the Vayots Dzor province, the president departed for Syunik.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

17:14, 09.30.2017
Viewed 3343 times
Hollywood star John Malkovich sends video message to Armenian public ahead of Yerevan concert

15:42, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2850 times
Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian getting married

14:20, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2522 times
China and Greece launch direct flights

16:31, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2449 times
Levon Aronian is 2nd in FIDE ranking

11:40, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2286 times
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Chinese province of Sichuan



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration