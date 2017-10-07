President Sargsyan visits Vayots Dzor province

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as president of the country’s chess federation, watched the European Youth Grand Prix in Jermuk on October 6, which was held in cooperation of Armenia’s chess federation and the European chess union. The event is held October 4-15 in the new Jermuk World hotel.

12 young chess players aged under 16 from Armenia and abroad are taking part in the event.

The president also toured the spa center and reviewed the conditions for the participants.

In the morning of October 7, the president toured Jermuk city with governmental officials and reviewed the construction process in a district, where major renovations and improvements are underway.

After the visit to the Vayots Dzor province, the president departed for Syunik.