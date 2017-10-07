Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Armenia, Artsakh FMs discuss NK conflict settlement issues


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting October 7 with Artsakh’s foreign minister Masis Mayilyan.

Nalbandian congratulated Mayilyan on assuming office and wished success.

The sides attached importance to regular meetings between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Artsakh and exchange of ideas.

Nalbandian and Mayilyan discussed issues related to the exclusively peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict, and exchanged ideas over the meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.



