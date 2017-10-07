Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Armenia to be involved in OSCE/ODIHR, CIS observer mission at Kyrgyzstan presidential election


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of Armenia will carry out an observer mission at the upcoming presidential election in Kyrgyzstan.

The government’s press service told ARMENPRESS Armenian observers will be involved in the OSCE / ODIHR and CIS missions.

The election will take place October 15.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

17:14, 09.30.2017
Viewed 3343 times
Hollywood star John Malkovich sends video message to Armenian public ahead of Yerevan concert

15:42, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2850 times
Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian getting married

14:20, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2522 times
China and Greece launch direct flights

16:31, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2449 times
Levon Aronian is 2nd in FIDE ranking

11:40, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2286 times
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Chinese province of Sichuan



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration