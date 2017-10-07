Situation relatively calm in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
13:17, 7 October, 2017
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact remained relatively calm October 1-7.
The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire during the period using mostly small arms, firing more than 1100 shots at Artsakhi positions.
The Artsakh military remain in control on the tactical strategic situation.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском
- Armenia, Artsakh FMs discuss NK conflict settlement issues
- OSCE MG Co-Chairs, Aliyev discuss organizing high level meeting
- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wants Artsakh de-mining completed ASAP
- Czech Republic sees NK conflict’s settlement exclusively in OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship
format
- “Czech Republic didn’t sell weapons to Azerbaijan” – Senate President Milan Stech