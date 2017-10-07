Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Situation relatively calm in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact


STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact remained relatively calm October 1-7.

The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire during the period using mostly small arms, firing more than 1100 shots at Artsakhi positions.

The Artsakh military remain in control on the tactical strategic situation.

 



