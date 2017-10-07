OSCE MG Co-Chairs, Aliyev discuss organizing high level meeting
13:11, 7 October, 2017
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk in Baku.
Azerbaijani media reported that during the meeting the sides discussed the process of settlement of the NK conflict and the issue of organizing a high level meeting.
Aliyev also held a private meeting with the newly appointed US Co-Chair Andrew Schofer.
Earlier on October 6 Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting with the Co-Chairs in Yerevan.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском
- Armenia, Artsakh FMs discuss NK conflict settlement issues
- Situation relatively calm in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wants Artsakh de-mining completed ASAP
- Czech Republic sees NK conflict’s settlement exclusively in OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship
format
- “Czech Republic didn’t sell weapons to Azerbaijan” – Senate President Milan Stech