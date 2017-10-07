Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

OSCE MG Co-Chairs, Aliyev discuss organizing high level meeting


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk in Baku.

Azerbaijani media reported that during the meeting the sides discussed the process of settlement of the NK conflict and the issue of organizing a high level meeting.

Aliyev also held a private meeting with the newly appointed US Co-Chair Andrew Schofer.

Earlier on October 6 Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting with the Co-Chairs in Yerevan.

 



Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

17:14, 09.30.2017
Viewed 3307 times
Hollywood star John Malkovich sends video message to Armenian public ahead of Yerevan concert

15:42, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2820 times
Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian getting married

14:20, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2488 times
China and Greece launch direct flights

16:31, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2419 times
Levon Aronian is 2nd in FIDE ranking

11:40, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2270 times
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Chinese province of Sichuan



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration