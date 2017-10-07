Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Several suspects in Hrant Dink murder case released


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. An Istanbul Court has released several suspects in the Hrant Dink murder case.

Agos daily reported that the court released police chiefs of Samsun Mati Baytal and Ahmed Chetiner, as well as Trabzon gendarmerie officers Ergyun Yorulmaz, Hussein Yilmaz and Gazi Gyunal.

The next court hearing will be held December 4-8.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

17:14, 09.30.2017
Viewed 3307 times
Hollywood star John Malkovich sends video message to Armenian public ahead of Yerevan concert

15:42, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2820 times
Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian getting married

14:20, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2488 times
China and Greece launch direct flights

16:31, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2419 times
Levon Aronian is 2nd in FIDE ranking

11:40, 09.30.2017
Viewed 2270 times
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Chinese province of Sichuan



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration