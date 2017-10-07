Several suspects in Hrant Dink murder case released

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. An Istanbul Court has released several suspects in the Hrant Dink murder case.

Agos daily reported that the court released police chiefs of Samsun Mati Baytal and Ahmed Chetiner, as well as Trabzon gendarmerie officers Ergyun Yorulmaz, Hussein Yilmaz and Gazi Gyunal.

The next court hearing will be held December 4-8.