Armenia’s State Youth Orchestra to perform in Moscow
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Youth Orchestra will perform November 18 in Moscow’s Conservatory, artistic director and conductor Sergey Smbatyan told a press conference.
“It is a great honor for us to perform there. Eduard Topchyan, Konstantin Orbelyan will also perform at the concert”, he said.
The concert will take place on the sidelines of the Armenian Culture Days in Moscow.
