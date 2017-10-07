US stocks - 06-10-17

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 6 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones down by 0.01% to 22773.67 points, S&P 500 down by 0.11% to 2549.33 points, Nasdaq up by 0.07% to 6590.18 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.



