LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-10-17


LONDON, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 october:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.05% to $2146.00, copper price up by 2.08% to $6690.00, lead price down by 0.35% to $2548.00, nickel price down by 0.28% to $10580.00, tin price down by 0.24% to $20925.00, zinc price down by 0.64% to $3275.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.43% to $59000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.



