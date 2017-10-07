President Sargsyan congratulates Russian counterpart Putin on birthday

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, congratulating and sending him good wishes on his birthday jubilee. The President of Armenia has also sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Russian Federation, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your jubilee!



I sincerely wish you good health and every success in achieving the proposed objectives for the sake of Russia’s development, its citizens’ welfare and the strengthening of your country’s role in global politics. I wish to thank you for your personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic and allied relations between Armenia and Russia based on centuries-old traditions of friendship, brotherhood and mutual assistance of our peoples.

Through consistent efforts, we have managed to complement the Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda with new joint initiatives and projects, which undoubtedly meet the fundamental interests of our peoples and promote stability and security in the South Caucasus.

I am always sincerely happy to meet with you in an atmosphere of openness, mutual trust and partnership, which is due to the friendly relations established between us. I am confident that the active political dialogue will continue to bring about constructive cooperation between our countries both in the bilateral format and on the margins of the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and other international organizations.



I cordially wish you, Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, robust health, happiness, well-being and all the best,” the President of the Republic of Armenia said in his congratulatory message.