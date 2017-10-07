Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Armenian football team departs to Kazakhstan for World Cup qualifier


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s national football team departed for Kazakhstan, the Football Federation said.

The team flew to Astana on a charter flight in the morning of October 7 for the upcoming World Cup 2018 qualifier match against Kazakhstan.

The match will take place October 8, 20:00 Yerevan time.

 

 



Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
