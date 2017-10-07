Syunik province submits over 12 billion drams worth investment projects for gov. approval

KAPAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Syunik province submitted 8 different investment programs worth a total of 12,2 billion drams to the government, Governor Vahe Hakobyan told reporters.

“Two of the programs, which relate to the agriculture sector, have already been approved”, he said.

He said one of the other programs relates to the refrigeration business, the other to the MTS project, which are mechanical service centers.

“We are currently negotiating to bring German equipment to the province under leasing terms”, he said.