Newly appointed French Ambassador to Armenia presents copies of credentials to FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received on October 6 the newly appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, congratulating the Ambassador on the occasion of handing the copies of the credentials, Minister Nalbandian wished him success and hoped that Jonathan Lacote will contribute to the further development of Armenian-French privileged relations.

Thanking for the warm wishes, Ambassador Lacote assured that he will spare no efforts to further expand and deepen the exceptional relations between Armenia and France.

The interlocutors discussed a broad scope of issues of bilateral cooperation, referred to the high level political dialogue between the two states, partnership in the international organizations, active inter-parliamentary interactions, decentralized cooperation, as well as various forms of cultural ties. The sides mutually highlighted the valuable role of French-Armenians in strengthening interstate relations.

The Armenian FM and the French Ambassador exchanged ideas over trade and economic cooperation and issues of increasing the French investments in Armenia. The sides also touched upon Armenia-EU cooperation and the preparatory works of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.

The interlocutors referred to the preparation of the summit of the Heads of Governments of the states of the International Organization of the Francophonie to be held in Yerevan next year.

Edward Nalbandian highlighted the role of France in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country.