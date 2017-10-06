Armenian Premier, Minister of Industry of Belarus discuss opportunities for fostering economic cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on October 6 Minister of Industry of Belarus Vitaly Vovk.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, according to Premier Karapetyan, there is great potential in the trade and economic sphere between Armenia and Belarus that has not been realized yet, and it’s necessary to foster and develop economic cooperation by consistent work and new projects.

Vitaly Vovk, sharing the opinion with the Armenian Premier, assessed the 2nd international conference of the Eurasian partnership as productive, in the sidelines of which development prospects of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed with relevant state bodies of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects of developing partnership in the spheres of agriculture, transport infrastructures, urban economy, education and other spheres of mutual interest. The Prime Minister of Armenia referred to the free trade zone under construction on the border with Iran, privileged trade regime with the EU-GSP+ and with the USA – GSP, suggesting that Armenia should be viewed as a platform for entering the markets of third countries.