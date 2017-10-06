Asian Stocks - 06-10-17

TOKYO, 6 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 6 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.30% to 20690.71 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.28% to 1687.16 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 3348.94 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.28% to 28458.04 points.