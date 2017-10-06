Presentation of book “History of Turkish literature” takes place at YSU’s Faculty of Oriental Studies

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of the book “History of Turkish literature” took place on October 6 at the Faculty of Oriental Studies of Yerevan State University.

ARMENPRESS reports the book is authored by the dean of the faculty Ruben Melkonyan.

Ruben Melkonyan stressed the importance of the Armenian-language book in the current stage of Armenia’s educational-scientific development.

“It’s known that during the Soviet period different books were published, but they not always meet the present demands and are full of communist stereotypes and propaganda” Ruben Melkonyan said, adding the higher educational institutions of independent Republic of Armenia need to have textbooks that will be objective and in line with Armenian interests. Melkonyan also informed that the book covers the period from the beginning of the 20th century until the present days.

The dean of YSU’s Faculty of Oriental Studies expressed special gratitude to one of the best friends of the faculty “Jerair Nishanian” Foundation that sponsored the publication of the book.

At the end of the presentation the students of the department of Turkish studies were distributed with copies of the book free of charge.