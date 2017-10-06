Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 October

Bako Sahakyan, Armen Ashotyan discuss parliamentary cooperation in foreign policy between Armenia and Artsakh


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with chairman of the Armenian National Assembly’s standing committee on foreign relations Armen Ashotyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed issues related to foreign policy and cooperation between the parliaments of the two Armenian republics in this sphere.



