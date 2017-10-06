PACE shows signs of rehabilitation – Armenian lawmaker comments on Agramunt’s resignation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Samvel Farmanyan has commented on the resignation of PACE President Pedro Agramunt.

ARMENPRESS reports Samvel Farmanyan posted the following on his Facebook page, “Being de-facto removed from the post of PACE President for a long period, Pedro Agramunt has submitted a resignation request. By this the last chance of a legal procedure of his impeachment to be launched in Strasburg on Monday has been averted.

The PACE shows signs of rehabilitation”, Farmanyan said, adding that no wonder that Azerbaijan starts to be dissatisfied with that institution and Aliyev voices about abandoning the CoE. Farmanyan also commented on the reason of his resignation. “This man reminds me of Soviet Communist Nomenklatura”, Farmanyan wrote.