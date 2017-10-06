Agramunt resigned from PACE Presidency to avoid more humiliation – Armenian lawmaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Naira Zohrabyan believes Pedro Agramunt resigned from the post of the President of the PACE to avoid more humiliation. In an interview with ARMENPRESS Naira Zohrabyan reminded that the first issue on the agenda of the coming PACE session was to vote on the removal of Agramunt from the post. “In this case he would go away with maximum humiliation. Therefore, in order to go away with minimal humiliation, he resigned, mentioning that he takes this step in line with the recommendation of his doctors. I am convinced he did that in line with the recommendation of his “political doctors”, Naira Zohrabyan said.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the CoE has officially affirmed the resignation of Pedro Agramunt. The acting President of the PACE will be senior Vice-President Roger Gale from Britain.

For a long period Agramunt was deprived of the right to preside over a session. He will continue acting as a PACE parliamentarian, heading the Spanish delegation to the Assembly.