It’s known who will temporarily head PACE following Agramunt’s resignation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Assembly of the CoE has officially affirmed the resignation of Pedro Agramunt. The acting President of the PACE will be senior Vice-President Roger Gale from Britain, ARMENPRESS reports the statement of the Assembly informs. “Following the resignation the most senior Vice President, Sir Roger Gale automatically became the acting President”, reads the document.

According to the rules of the PACE, he will act until the election of the new president during the next part-session of the Assembly.