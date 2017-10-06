Kapan airport under construction, first flight planned for May 2018

KAPAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The first Kapan-Yerevan flight will take place already in May 2018, Syunik governor Vahe Hakobyan told a press conference. According to him, the construction of Kapan’s airport commenced in the first half of 2017, with a total budget of two million dollars.

“Two days ago we signed a contract with a Czech airline and we bought an airplane. It is a 19-seat airplane, which will operate the Kapan-Yerevan two-way flight. The plane cost 5,5 million Euros”, Hakobyan said, adding that the airplane will arrive in Armenia in March 2018.

According to the governor, the construction of the Kapan airport is not a commercial project, but rather a social one – aimed at facilitating the life of the residents.

He said the ticket prices aren’t yet decided, but will range between 30-40 thousand drams.