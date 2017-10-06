EEU countries must adapt to global changes, be step ahead – Tigran Sargsyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. EEU member countries must adapt to global changes and at the same time bypass them and be a step ahead, Eurasian Economic Commission chairman of the board Tigran Sargsyan said in his remarks at the 2nd International Eurasian Partnership Forum.

“Member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union must take into account global changes which are happening worldwide. One of the first steps of developing the EEU is digitization, which will enable to change the economic inflection, change our life, old approach about how the economy and society are organized”, he said.

He reminded that the presidents of EEU countries instructed in December to design the development directions in terms of digitization. “On October 11 we must discuss this document. Our idea is for trends to be proposed. A unique situation has been created, because member states received additional powers and their economic autonomy has expanded. This means that regardless of the population number, territory, all of us have equal rights and opportunities in making decisions which impact on the entire EEU. This enables everyone to present their interests, realize opportunities, because all states, I repeat, have the same rights in impacting the establishment of the EEC”, he said.