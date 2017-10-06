PACE president Pedro Agramunt steps down

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Pedro Agramunt has stepped down from his position.

“Due to personal reasons today I decided to step down as head of the parliamentary assembly of the council of Europe”, he said on Twitter.

PACE lawmakers were expected to impeach Agramunt through voting during the PACE October sitting. In order to realize the proceeding, PACE made an unprecedented step in June – changing the Charter of the Assembly. Earlier it didn’t allow impeachment for an elected office holder.