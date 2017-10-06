OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media stresses significance of reporters’ free work in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir released a statement on his visit to Armenia.

During meetings, Harlem Désir underlined the need to continue the fruitful co-operation between his office and Armenia to promote the freedom of the media, the OSCE office told ARMENPRESS.

“Journalists have the right and duty to report freely. This includes reporting on rallies and demonstrations. The police and the judiciary should take all necessary measures to protect journalists and other media actors, and effectively prevent crimes against them,” Désir said

“Addressing the safety of journalists requires a systematic approach and strong political will. My office stands ready to assist on this very important issue”, he said.

The Representative met with Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan, Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan, Head of the Police Headquarters Hovhannes Kocharyan, and members of the executive management of the Public Service Broadcaster Margarita Grigoryan and Mark Grigoryan.

The Representative also raised concerns about the planned amendments to the country’s Freedom of Information Law, stressing the need to avoid any risk of limiting citizens’ existing right to access to information.

The OSCE media freedom representative also met with journalists and representatives of non-governmental organizations to learn about their perspectives of the media freedom situation in the country.