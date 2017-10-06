Italian businessmen establish pizza production in Armenia’s Kapan

KAPAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Italian businessmen are opening a pizza factory in Kapan, which will have 30-100 employees, governor of Syunik Vahe Hakobyan told a press conference.

Italian businessman Nikola Di Mauro is behind the idea, who initially wanted to open the factory in Yerevan, but later decided in Kapan as result of discussions. All of the employees will be from Armenia, according to the governor. The production will be frozen pizzas.

“This is a rather serious factory. The Italians have already rented the territory, we are working. Equipment was brought from Italy”, he said, adding that the main volume of production will be exported to Russia.

“They will start from 200,000 pieces a month and gradually reach half a million a month, 12 kinds of pizzas will be made”, he said.

Total investments amounted 300,000 dollars.