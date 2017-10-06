President Sargsyan holds meeting with Russia’s minister of industry & trade

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting October 6 with Russian minister of industry and trade Denis Manturov, who arrived in Armenia to participate in the 6th Armenian-Russian inter-regional forum and the 2nd Eurasian Partnership forum, the president’s office said.

During the meeting the president attached importance to the forums aimed at expanding and developing the Armenian-Russian cooperation, which, according to the president, have become a platform for direct interaction and comprehensive dialogue between the local authorities, business and expert communities of the two countries’ regions.

Both sides attached importance to regularly holding similar events, which in their words enable to discuss agenda issues, discover the further potential for development of cooperation and make steps to fully use them.

The President expressed hope that the Russian minister’s visit will boost partnership between Russian and Armenian industries, implementation of joint initiatives.