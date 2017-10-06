Speaker Babloyan holds meeting with US California parliamentary delegation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Ara Babloyan, Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament, held a meeting October 6 with the parliamentary delegation of the US state of California.

During the meeting the Parliament Speaker attached importance to the yearly developing Armenian-US relations, emphasizing the presence and significant role of the Armenian Diaspora in this matter.

According to Babloyan, not only political relations are expanding with the US, but also cultural, educational and economic.

Ara Babloyan attached importance to US assistance to the establishment and development of democracy in Armenia.

“I appreciate the US assistance for the creation and establishment of the independent Armenia’s healthcare system. The first rehabilitation center in Armenia was created by US assistance – by changing the mentality and attitude for disabled children”, he said.

Speaking about the ongoing reforms, Babloyan mentioned that unlike certain neighboring states, Armenia is proceeding on the path of democracy, freedom of speech and protection of human rights, and decentralization of the administration system.

Commenting on the NK conflict, the Speaker said: “Armenia doesn’t have a territorial issue with Azerbaijan: the issue relates to the self-determination right of the people of Artsakh. People are the highest value, and the protection of human rights and security are important for us. Peace has no alternative in the civilized world, therefore the NK conflict must be solved peacefully, in the OSCE Minsk Group format”.

Head of the US delegation Scott Wilk thanked Babloyan for the reception and introduced the members of delegation, many of whom are ethnic Armenians.