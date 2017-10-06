Armenian PM, Moscow minister discuss cooperation development

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan held a meeting October 6 with minister and head of the department for external economic and international relations for the government of Moscow Sergey Cheremin.

The sides discussed the current level of cooperation and further development issues.

Cheremin mentioned that the volume of exports from Armenia to Moscow grew by 40% in the first half of 2017, which is a leading indicator compared to other countries.

PM Karapetyan attached importance to continuing effective partnership and implementation of specific steps for increasing the volume of trade turnover.

The sides exchanged ideas on city administration and development.