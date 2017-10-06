Vladimir Putin highlights development of dialogue between Russian subjects and Armenian provinces

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. It is very important to develop dialogue between Russian federal subjects and Armenian provinces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message addressed to the participants of the Armenian-Russian interregional forum which is taking place October 6 in Yerevan.

“The effective ties of our regions serve for the cooperation in the educational, economic and cultural sectors. This is why it is very important to develop dialogue between Russian subjects and Armenian provinces”, the Russian president said.

He expressed hope that within the framework of the meeting urgent issues will be discussed: prospects of joint initiatives in the innovative, humanitarian and tourism sectors.

“Make specific proposals, which will contribute to further establishment of trust and mutual understanding between Armenia and Russia”, Putin said.