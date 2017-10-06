EEU countries can ensure 20% economic growth by 2025

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Each member country of the EEU can ensure 20% economic growth by 2025, Tigran Sargsyan, the coordinator of the Armenian-Russian interregional forum meetings said during the opening of the event.

“Today’s discussions will give answers to many questions”, he said.

According to him, it was no coincidence that the five presidents of EEU countries ordered in December of last year to work in the direction of the development of the digital sector in the EEU. “We were discussing this very issue in Sochi October 11. Today, participating countries will also focus on this subject”, he said.

PM Karapetyan also attached importance to the forum. “I think this platform will discuss problems, challenges as well as prospects. As Armenia’s Prime Minister, I want to draw your attention on Armenia’s opportunities. Armenia can be viewed as not only a domestic market, but also as a platform for developing relations with our neighboring country Iran. Soon we will complete the work over organizing a free economic zone with Iran and we are agreeing with the Iranian side over a special regime on the border”, he said.