Armenia has high trade turnover growth with all EEU countries, says PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the opening of the joint plenary session of the 6th Armenian-Russian inter-regional conference and the 2nd Eurasian Partnership conference on October 6.

In his opening remarks the PM welcomed the participants and guests, stressing that the agenda of the conferences is extremely important. PM Karapetyan highlighted the existing opportunities in Armenia.

“Being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia can be a good platform for our friends today and be viewed as not only an Armenian domestic market, but also as a platform for developing relations with our neighboring country Iran. Soon we will complete the work over organizing a free economic zone with Iran and we are agreeing with the Iranian side over a special regime on the border. Today, Armenia has GSP+ and GSP privileged regimes – with EU countries and the US respectively. I think it would be appropriate to also discuss the prospects of the participation of our countries in these works”, he said.

Speaking about the 6th Armenian-Russian inter-regional conference, the PM noted that economic cooperation is on a high level at all levels of intergovernmental relations between Armenia and Russia, but the existing potential hasn’t yet been fully used.

“We have high growth of trade turnover with all EEU countries, including with Russia, we have growth in imports and exports. After passing the decision on enabling visits to Armenia on internal Russian passports we have 37% growth in tourism”, he said.