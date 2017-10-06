President Sargsyan receives President of Tavitian Foundation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on October 6 held a meeting with President of the Tavitian Foundation Aso Tavitian, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sargsyan handed over the Order of Honor to Aso Tavitian which was awarded to him on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence for the contribution to strengthening Fatherland-Diaspora ties.

Serzh Sargsyan thanked Aso Tavitian for the patriotic activity and wished him further success.

Aso Tavitian accepted the state order with a gratitude and considered it a great honor for him and the Foundation to have a contribution in creating a viable society and strengthening governance in Armenia through education.