President Sargsyan addresses message to participants of Armenian-Russian inter-regional and Eurasian Partnership forums

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan addressed a message to the participants and guests of the 6th Armenian-Russian inter-regional and the 2nd Eurasian Partnership international forums, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“I sincerely welcome the participants and guests of the 6th Armenian-Russian inter-regional under the title ‘Armenia and Russia: All Edges of Partnership’ and the 2nd Eurasian Partnership international forums.

Today it can be stated for sure that the forums have become effective platforms for comprehensive, constructive dialogue by proving their demand.

Regularly holding the forums enables to discuss contemporary issues of the agenda, reveal the further cooperation development potential of our countries.

Armenia attaches a special attention to the development of multilayer commercial relations with Russia. The economies of our countries are closely linked. We jointly implement large-scale programs in trade-economic, scientific-technical, cultural-humanitarian and other fields of bilateral cooperation.



The regions of our countries play an active role in expanding the partnership for which the Armenian-Russian forum has become a platform of direct contact for the local authorities of the regions and the representatives of the business and expert communities. It is welcoming that the proposals made during the previous Armenian-Russian inter-regional forums are being implemented through joint initiatives.

Undoubtedly, the integration processes contribute to the development of inter-regional cooperation. First of all it relates to the Eurasian Economic Union thanks to which the decentralized partnership has increased to a new, higher level. The Eurasian Economic Union multiplied the creative potential of our countries, eliminated many barriers on the way to mutually beneficial economic cooperation. The main task of our integration union is that the implementation of all initiatives and upcoming programs should result in increasing the quality of life and prosperity and be visible for each citizen and the region.

I hope during this forum there will be productive exchange of opinions which will lead to creating new demanded ideas which we will together implement for the benefit of Armenian-Russian allied relations. And the consultations developed during the forum will contribute to developing business ties, inter-regional exchange, expanding the mutual partnership of NGOs and youth organizations, as well as further integration within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union.

I am convinced that the 2nd Eurasian Partnership international forum will in tis turn contribute to revealing wide range of business and investment opportunities and implementing new mutually beneficial business projects.

Holding the forums is in line with the brotherhood and friendship traditions through which the relations of our peoples have strengthened over centuries. I am confident that these traditions will also contribute to strengthening the allied relations of Armenia and Russia.

I wish all the participants and guests of the forums a productive work and new achievements for the welfare of our states and peoples”.