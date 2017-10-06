Foreign investors interested in conducting activity in Meghri free economic zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan met with Ara Abrahamyan and foreign investors, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The investors told the minister that they are interested in carrying out activity in the Meghri free economic zone. They said by conducting a research over the free economic zone, they came to a conclusion that the FEZ is very attractive in terms of making investments.

At the request of the businessmen, minister Karayan presented the opportunities to be opened in the Meghri FEZ for the business. The minister also highlighted the cooperation prospects with the Iranian Aras free trade zone.

According to the businessmen, the Armenian free economic zone can act as a corridor between Iran, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union.

The investors expressed readiness to make investments in two directions – production enterprise and entertainment services.