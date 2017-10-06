LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.37% to $2147.00, copper price up by 0.75% to $6554.00, lead price down by 1.39% to $2557.00, nickel price down by 1.12% to $10610.00, tin price up by 0.96% to $20975.00, zinc price down by 0.39% to $3296.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.