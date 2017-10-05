A number of Georgian institutions issue joint statement in connection with incident in Gumburdo village

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Georgia's State Agency for Religious Affairs, Georgian Orthodox Holy Church, Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Ministry of Culture and Monuments Protection of Georgia, and the Staff of the Georgian State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality have issued a joint statement on the incident that took place in Gumburdo village in Georgia on September 30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the statement runs as follows, “An incident occurred between some of the local residents and the law enforcement bodies on September 30 in Gumurdo village of Akhalkalaki region in the yard of Holy Mother of God (St. Astavatsatsin) Church.

The incident occurred when an attempt was made to erect an Armenian traditional stone made cross – cross-stone, without any preliminary agreement in the yard of the temple.

The Ministry of Culture and Monuments Protection of Georgia has been conducting reconstruction works in the church since 2015. During archeological excavations a large amount of human bones were found together with other fragments in the yard of the temple, which were re-buried in the yard of the church, which generated a desire among the residents to erect a cross-stone in the mentioned place.

The misinformation spread about the foundation of the temple caused misunderstanding among the people. The Georgian Diocese of the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church affirms it has no aspirations towards the temple and considers it Georgian. The respect towards the ancestors is not questioned, a considering that during centuries Georgians, Armenians and people of other ethnicity and religion were buried in the yard of the temple, it’s our duty to honor the memory of everyone.

A meeting took place at the Georgian Patriarchy between the representatives of relevant Georgian state bodies, the Georgian Orthodox Church and the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church.

The participants of the meeting affirmed readiness to discuss the issues and make decisions with mutual consent, since the issue, apart from religious and legal nature, is also of great moral importance and the decisions made will be a kind example of peaceful solution of the problem.

Violence of any kind is inadmissible and provocation is unacceptable. We urge everyone to preserve the Georgian-Armenian friendship established throughout millennia, display farsightedness and solve the problems through legal means and Christian love”.

In the yard of one of the Armenian Churches of Javakhk the Armenian residents tried to erect a cross-stone on September 30, but the Police prohibited. Tensions between the residents and the Police rose, turning into brawl.