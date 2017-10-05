Armenian culture and traditions to be presented at Kiev’s International Festival
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian Diaspora in Ukraine will participate in the Outlook World Culture Festival in Kiev. ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian community will present the Armenian culture and traditions at the festival scheduled on October 7.
The cultures of 50 nations will be presented at the festival.
