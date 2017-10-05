Armenian businessman killed in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian businessman Arsen Papazyan wounded in a murder attempt has passed away in hospital. ARMENPRESS reports, citing RBK, an unidentified person attacked member of the Public Chamber of Voronezh Region, president of “Ani” Christian-cultural NGO Arsen Papazyan at 15:30 by Moscow time, injuring him by a firearm, shooting at his chest twice and damaging his lung.

Contract killing is viewed as a dominant version.

Arsen Papazyan was engaged in construction. He actively participated in the life of the Armenian Diaspora, made donations for charity projects.