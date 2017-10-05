Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Armenian businessman killed in Moscow


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian businessman Arsen Papazyan wounded in a murder attempt has passed away in hospital. ARMENPRESS reports, citing RBK, an unidentified person attacked member of the Public Chamber of Voronezh Region, president of “Ani” Christian-cultural NGO Arsen Papazyan at 15:30 by Moscow time, injuring him by a firearm, shooting at his chest twice and damaging his lung.

Contract killing is viewed as a dominant version.

Arsen Papazyan was engaged in construction. He actively participated in the life of the Armenian Diaspora, made donations for charity projects.  



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration