Armenian Premier, British Trade Envoy to Armenia discuss prospects for implementation of projects in various spheres

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on October 5 MP Mark Pritchard - newly appointed British Trade Envoy to Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Premier congratulated Mark Pritchard on the assumption of the post and noted that the Government of Armenia has great hopes of his activities in terms of developing Armenian-British trade and economic relations and giving new impetus to them. Karen Karapetyan underlined that there is great potential for increasing the trade turnover between the two states. The Premier added that currently the Government of Armenia implements large-scale reforms in the sphere of economy and other spheres, adding that Armenia can offer favorable conditions to the British capital, including as a gate to the Eurasian and Iranian markets.

Thanking for the cordial reception, Mark Pritchard stressed that the approval of his position by the Prime Minister of the UK documents that the British Government is interested in taking measures to increase trade turnover with Armenia and foster business ties. The British Trade Envoy to Armenia mentioned that his country wishes to expand economic cooperation with Armenia and his goal is to achieve visible and tangible results during his tenure.

The interlocutors discussed also the opportunities to improve bilateral trade regimes, set Yerevan-London flights, as well as issues about the prospects of implementing projects in the spheres of energy, road construction, reservoir construction, tourism, healthcare, education, etc.