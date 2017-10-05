Results of fact-finding missions conducted in Vazashen and Barekamavan borderline villages marked on map with Google Earth

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. An ad hoc report has been prepared on the results of the fact-finding missions in Vazashen and Barekamavan borderline villages of Tavush Province conducted by Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and his staff members. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the HRD Office, the monitoring results were marked on a publicly accessible map.

Corresponding markings have been made with the Google Earth application which show the civilian residential areas targeted by the Azerbaijani army, the houses and buildings shelled during September.